Blue Jays Predicted To 'Dump' Four-Time All-Star, UConn Alum Owed $45 Million
Major League Baseball is a cruel business. One former UConn alum could be in line to learn that the hard way in 2025.
The Toronto Blue Jays were a surprise last-place finisher in the 2024 season, and there's plenty of blame to go around for their organizational failure. There are bound to be big changes headed into 2025, which may include letting go of a well-respected veteran outfielder.
UConn alum George Springer, the Blue Jays' starting right fielder for the past three years, has appeared to be in decline as he enters his mid-30s. After the most disappointing season of his career in 2024, Toronto may look to get out from under his contract.
Zachary Pressnell of FanSided agrees. He predicted Friday that Springer "won't be back" when the Blue Jays open up their 2025 campaign, even though Toronto owes the former superstar $45 million over the next two years.
"Toronto is going to be doing a ton of spending in the next few months. They need to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr., first and foremost. That's going to be very expensive, making him the highest-paid player on the team by a wide margin. And then, Toronto is expected to be aggressive in free agency, targeting players like Juan Soto or Corbin Burnes who aren't going to come cheap," Pressnell said.
"Every dollar matters this offseason. If the Blue Jays can dump Springer to a worse team and get off of half of his contract, they would be much better off."
A New Britain native, Springer was a Big East Player of the Year and first-team All-American at UConn in 2011. Drafted in the first round by the Houston Astros, Springer went on to make four All-Star appearances, win World Series MVP in 2017, and sign a $150 million deal with the Blue Jays.
Now 35, Springer has seen his production tail off year after year, with his 2022 OPS+ of 132 falling to 102 last season and 92 this season. On a young Blue Jays team with two All-Stars up for huge extensions, Springer looks like the extra piece that doesn't fit anywhere within the puzzle.
But as Springer has also demonstrated throughout the past few years, he can still get hot out of nowhere. A change of scenery could be just what the former Husky needs to breathe new life into his storied career.
More NCAA: UConn Called 'Major Player' For Five-Star SG: 'Perfect Guard For Dan Hurley'