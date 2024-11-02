Liam McNeeley Named To Julius Erving Small Forward Of The Year Watch List
UConn Huskies five-star freshman Liam McNeeley is expected to have a huge year.
McNeeley has been praised by Huskies head coach Dan Hurley, and the freshman is also receiving his flowers in the media. He was named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Top 20 Preseason Watch List this past week, per a press release from UConn’s website.
“UConn men's basketball freshman Liam McNeeley has been named to the Naismith Starting 5 - Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Top 20 Preseason Watch List. The Erving Award goes to the nation's top small forward at the conclusion of the regular season. The Basketball Hall of Fame is announcing Preseason Watch Lists for the Starting 5 awards throughout the week.”
“McNeeley joins teammate Aidan Mahaney on a Naismith Starting 5 Watch List after he earned a spot on the Jerry West Award list yesterday. McNeeley enters Storrs as a consensus five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American, the second to join the Huskies in as many years.”
“The 6-7 native of Richardson, Texas got the start in his unofficial Husky debut against Rhode Island on Oct. 14 and netted 10 points with four rebounds and three assists. He brings a combination of size, skill and shooting that should be a seamless fit into UConn's diverse offense.”
“McNeeley is the lone BIG EAST representative to make the Erving Award Watch List and one of three freshmen (Cooper Flagg, Duke and Ace Bailey, Rutgers) to nab a spot on the list. The Huskies have never won an Erving Award in program history.”
