Dan Hurley, UConn Huskies Named to Five-Star Recruit's Top 7
For Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies, winning is the highest priority - regardless of whether it's on the court or during recruiting.
Well, after five-star wing Abdou Toure named his Top 7 programs, it's another win for Hurley and the Huskies. Toure, a talented shooting swingman, is down to Arkansas, Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Oregon, Providence, and UConn, according to a post by Toure on X, formerly Twitter. This comes on the heels of Toure having an unofficial visit with the Huskies earlier this year.
Before cutting down his list, Toure also received offers from Ole Miss, Kansas State, Kansas, Cincinnati, Washington, Utah, Mississippi State, Syracuse, Penn State, Stanford, Alabama, UCF, Arizona State, Rutgers, and others.
However, now that Toure has zeroed in on the Huskies as a potential program, Hurley is in the driver's seat to try and get the talented local product to wear national flag blue and white his freshman season.
Signing Abdul Toure would be a huge recruiting win for UConn
A two-time GametimeCT Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Toure averaged 25.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists last season. He has also been named Gatorade’s Connecticut Player of the Year the past two seasons. But when it comes to what he wants from a college program, Hurley and the Huskies could have the inside track to signing Toure.
“I want to go somewhere where I could just be myself and play my game," Toure told On3's Jaime Shaw. "My game is fast-paced, downhill, and I play defense. I want to go somewhere I can develop and get to the NBA.”
Considering Hurley's recent success with turning Donovan Clingan, Stephon Castle, and Liam McNeeley, UConn could be an ideal program for Toure to reach the NBA sooner rather than later. However, it all depends on how his visit with the Huskies goes. Hopefully, UConn can keep the in-state prospect home and help him fulfill his NBA dreams.
According to Rivals, Toure is currently in the process of finalizing his official visit schedule. However, based on what Toure has shared, Providence will be the first official visit, followed by Arkansas and then UConn in September.