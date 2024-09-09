UConn, Dan Hurley Welcome Seven-Foot Center To Storrs On Official Visit
The UConn Huskies hosted a stud center prospect from the 2025 class in Storrs over the weekend.
Seven-foot big man Eric Reibe out of Potomac, Maryland, recently narrowed down his list to three schools: Kansas, Creighton, and UConn. After canceling visits to North Carolina and Kentucky, Reibe arrived in Storrs for his official UConn visit on September 6, with Dan Hurley and Co. surely giving Reibe a warm welcome.
On Monday following the visit, Reibe posted photos from the visit, in which he’s donning the Huskies uniform and posing with Hurley and assistant coach Luke Murray, as well as with UConn’s six national championship trophies.
As Reibe approaches his decision, he has to like the fact that Hurley produces NBA players. Just this summer, Hurley sent four of his players to the 2024 NBA draft, including two players in the top seven picks.
Watching Donovan Clingan go seventh overall to the Portland Trail Blazers, a player like Reibe had to imagine that he could experience a similar future if he decided to play for Hurley.
Hurley’s appeal as a path to the NBA is ironic, however, since UConn isn’t trying to build a one-and-done factory. Stephon Castle was the only freshman drafted from the most recent title team, becoming UConn’s first one-and-done since Andre Drummond in 2012.
The Huskies stand to benefit from recruiting four- or five-star players who will spend two or three years in Storrs and provide extended value to the program.
The four-star Reibe fits that bill. He’s not projected as a one-and-done, but after a couple of years under Hurley, he could look like an NBA center.
