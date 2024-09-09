UConn's Dan Hurley Travels With Staff To Visit Coveted 2025 Shooting Guard
Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies are still in the race for one of the most coveted shooting guards in the 2025 recruiting class.
Six-foot-four sharpshooter Braylon Mullins out of Greenfield, Indiana, has reportedly narrowed down his list of schools to three: Indiana, Kentucky, and UConn.
The consensus on Mullins is that he prefers to stay close to home, which means that he’s most likely attend Indiana, with Kentucky also holding a geographical advantage over UConn.
At the same time, Dan Hurley is an X-factor that neither Indiana nor Kentucky can replicate, and UConn is still holding out hope that Hurley’s pull — not to mention the allure of playing for a perennial title contender — could lead Mullins to make an unexpected decision.
Hurley and members of his staff — including assistant coach Luke Murray — traveled to Greenfield this past week to visit with Mullins. Hurley’s willingness to invest time and energy into Mullins shows not only that UConn loves Mullins as a prospect but also that it believes there’s still a shot Mullins will end up in Storrs next year.
Mullins is sure to be enjoying his ties with Hurley, which could make a difference as Mullins weighs whether or not he feels confident that the Indiana Hoosiers’ coaching staff can help him take his game to the next level (i.e. NBA basketball).
Mullins doesn’t figure to be a one-and-done prospect but more akin to someone who can provide immediate value as a freshman and improve steadily — particularly defensively — throughout a multi-year college career.
The idea of getting multiple years of college basketball from Mullins is one reason why he’s such an attractive prospect to Hurley and others.
