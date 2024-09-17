UConn Hosting Versatile Five-Star 2025 Guard This Week On Official Visit
The UConn Huskies are the best program in college basketball, but they’ve still yet to land a commitment from the 2025 recruiting class.
There’s still plenty of time. The chips will begin to fall into place over the next couple of months for the Huskies, as decisions from some of the nation’s most prized recruits will be made in the fall.
One of the most coveted guards in the 2025 class is six-foot-five Darius Adams out of New Jersey. Adams can play both guard positions, has good size for position, and has advanced offensive skills as a distance shooter, ball handler, and crafty finisher.
The only discernible knock on Adams is his lanky frame, but strength will come, and Adams still might not even be done growing.
Adams would be a nice fit in the Huskies' future backcourt alongside Ahmad Nowell, who is more of a traditional, bulldog-type Big East point guard.
As Dan Hurley and UConn await the outcomes of the sweepstakes for other elite scoring guards like Acaden Lewis and Meleek Thomas, the Huskies will continue to treat Adams like a top priority. It’s unknown how Hurley and his staff rank Lewis, Thomas, and Adams against each other, but they’d be elated to snag any one of them.
Adams is visiting Storrs this week on an official visit to UConn, as reported by Zagsblog’s Adam Zagoria.
“Darius Adams, the five-star shooting guard from La Lumiere (IN) and the PSA Cardinals, will take an official visit to UConn from Monday night through Wednesday, his father Dennis told ZAGSBLOG,” Zagoria said.
“Dan Hurley and the two-time defending NCAA champion Huskies have prioritized the 6-foot-5 New Jersey native in the Class of 2025.”
“Adams has visited N.C. State (Sept. 6-8) and Tennessee (Sept. 13-15) and has visits set for Michigan State (Sept. 20-22) and Alabama (Sept. 27-29) later this month.”
Where will Adams ultimately land? No one will know until October at the very earliest.
