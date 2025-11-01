UConn in Running For 2027 Five-Star Guard
The UConn Huskies women's basketball program remains in hot pursuit of one of the nation's top prospects, as five-star shooting guard Haylen Ayers announced her top five schools on Thursday. The 6-foot guard from University School of Jackson in Tennessee narrowed her choices to Duke, Kentucky, Texas, Vanderbilt, and UConn.
Ayers, ranked No. 3 overall and the No. 1 shooting guard in the nation by 247Sports Composite, has become one of the most sought-after recruits. She treated Geno Auriemma’s UConn and four other programs this Halloween by revealing her top five on social media Thursday evening.
“Happy Halloween 🎃,” Ayers wrote in the caption.
As a sophomore during the 2024-25 season, Ayers averaged 22 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while leading University School of Jackson to the Division II state championship game. In that thrilling double-overtime title game, Ayers put up a monster performance with 40 points and 13 rebounds in a heartbreaking 64-57 defeat. Her excellence earned her Tennessee's Gatorade Player of the Year award, making her the first athlete from USJ to receive the honor.
During the summer at the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Nike Nationals, Ayers showcased why she's considered elite, averaging 18.7 points per game (fourth-most) while shooting over 47% from the field, 44% from beyond the arc and 79% from the free-throw line.
In October, Ayers inked a lucrative NIL deal with New Balance, joining an elite roster that includes NBA stars Kawhi Leonard, Cooper Flagg, and Cameron Brink. At just 16 years old, she became the youngest athlete on New Balance's basketball roster.
UConn's Class of 2027 Recruiting
UConn has yet to secure a commitment for its 2027 recruiting class, making Ayers an even more critical target for the program. The Huskies are coming off consecutive national championships and currently hold the No. 1 ranking in the AP preseason poll heading into the 2025-26 season.
At 6 feet tall with a 6-foot-1 wingspan, Ayers has the ideal size for a shooting guard at the collegiate level. Her ability to rebound from the perimeter, defend multiple positions, and play with patience and pace makes her a complete player who could do wonders in UConn's complex offensive schemes.
UConn's recent championship success and track record of developing WNBA talent give the Huskies a strong case to land the five-star guard. Auriemma can offer Ayers the chance to compete for national glory immediately while preparing for a professional career.
Vanderbilt gives Ayers the chance to follow in her mother's footsteps, while the other three programs also boast elite facilities and NIL opportunities, alongside national championship aspirations.
