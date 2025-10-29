Three UConn Stars Named Among Preseason Top 25
The UConn Huskies women's basketball continues to dominate the national landscape with three players in ESPN's Top 25 women's college basketball players entering the 2025-26 season. The defending national champions are the only program with two players in the top 10.
Sophomore forward Sarah Strong headlines the list at No. 1, senior guard Azzi Fudd checks in at No. 8, and senior forward Serah Williams rounds out the Huskies' trio at No. 18. The trio is set to spearhead Geno Auriemma’s charge for the program's 13th national championship.
Sarah Strong Named The Nation's Best Player
Sarah Strong sits atop ESPN's preseason rankings after a historic freshman campaign that saw her lead UConn to its 12th national title. The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 58.6% from the field and 38.8% from three-point range.
"Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd got more attention last season, but Strong's excellence was just as important to UConn's national championship run," ESPN's Charlie Creme wrote. "Her play got better in the NCAA tournament, averaging 19.0 points and 11.7 rebounds in the Huskies' six games. A quiet, business-like approach serves Strong well, so as good as she was as a freshman, it appears her best days are ahead".
Strong's resume speaks for itself. She was named the 2025 WBCA National Freshman of the Year, earned AP Second Team All-America honors, and claimed Big East Freshman of the Year while making the All-BIG EAST First Team. She set UConn's freshman record for rebounds (356) and ranks second in program history for points by a freshman (657), trailing only Maya Moore. Strong also holds the NCAA record for most points scored in an NCAA Tournament by a freshman with 114.
Azzi Fudd’s Makes it to Top 10
Azzi Fudd lands at No. 8 on ESPN's list after a breakthrough senior season that saw her stay healthy and play a crucial role in UConn's championship run. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc.
"Due to injuries, Fudd played just 15 games in 2022-23 and two games in 2023-24. So last season was a big relief for her and UConn, when she played 34 games and averaged 26.4 minutes for the national champ," ESPN's Michael Voepel wrote. "Her 24 points in the NCAA final against South Carolina helped earn her Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors".
The graduate guard has also been named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award preseason watch list, which honors the nation's top shooting guard. She joins a competitive field that includes LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson and South Carolina's Ta'Niya Latson.
Fudd's decision to return for her final season of eligibility gives UConn a proven shooter and scorer who can step into a larger role with Paige Bueckers now in the WNBA. She was named to the All-BIG EAST First Team and BIG EAST All-Tournament Team last season.
Serah Williams Aims to Shine in Debut Season With UConn
Serah Williams checks in at No. 18 after transferring from Wisconsin, where she averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. The 6-foot-4 forward was a two-time All-Big Ten First Team selection and the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
"After a strong junior campaign with Wisconsin, Williams joins the powerhouse Huskies as one of the top transfers in the country," ESPN's Kendra Andrews wrote. "She established herself as one of the best two-way players in the Big Ten, recording 12 consecutive double-doubles last season -- that followed 17 straight her freshman year".
Williams compiled 1,494 points (16.4 PPG), 782 rebounds (8.6 RPG), and 211 blocks (2.3 BPG) over three seasons at Wisconsin, recording 36 career double-doubles. She chose UConn over LSU and North Carolina, citing the program's winning culture and championship atmosphere.
With three players in ESPN's Top 25, UConn enters the season ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time since 2017.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!