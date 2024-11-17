UConn's Dan Hurley Talks Prized 2025 Recruit: 'Going To Be A High Draft Pick'
The UConn Huskies have assembled a star-studded recruiting class this cycle.
Three of UConn’s four signings from the 2025 class are among the top 30 players in the nation, with five-star shooting guard Braylon Mullins being the highest-ranked of them all at No. 16 in the country (247 Sports).
Mullins is widely considered the best pure shooter in the 2025 class, but he’s far more than just a spot-up threat. At six-foot-four or six-foot-five, Mullins has excellent size for position and is far more athletic than most people assume.
Mullins is bouncy around the rim and will only improve as a driver as he grows into his body. He projects to be another NBA shooting guard prospect out of UConn in the mold of Cam Spencer and Jordan Hawkins before him.
Mullins represents the prize of UConn’s recruiting haul, especially since he was for a long time expected to stay close to home and attend Indiana.
Hurley recently said a few things about Mullins during an interview marking the elite guard signing his letter of intent to play for the Huskies.
“Explosive player and a big-time talent,” Hurley said.
“Comes from a great basketball state in Indiana. He’s got the off-the-chart shooting, incredible athleticism at the rim, and a guy that is going to continue this long line of just incredible guards that come here, light it up, do huge things for UConn, and he’s going to be a high draft pick.”
