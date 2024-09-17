UConn 'Absolute Dog' Recruit Compared To Cam Spencer; Is Decision Close?
The UConn Huskies have their sights set on a five-star shooting guard climbing up the 2025 rankings, and his list of schools is shrinking.
Head coach Dan Hurley and UConn watched their shooting guard from last year’s title team, Cam Spencer, get drafted at No. 53 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Draft. Now, Hurley and Co. are targeting a player drawing comparisons to Spencer.
Six-foot-four shooting guard Braylon Mullins out of Indiana, whom UConn has made a top priority, was lauded in a new podcast this week from Locked On UConn’s Mark Zanetto.
“From what I’ve heard, Braylon is an absolute dog,” Zanetto said. “He is a beast and the type of kid that Hurley loves and covets. … (He’s) in a Cam Spencer mold. This kid is laser-focused. For a young kid, (basketball) is all he does; this is all he loves.”
While it’s long been assumed that Mullins will be staying close to home in college (favoring the Indiana Hoosiers in his recruitment), UConn is still very much in the running for the sharpshooter, a revelation that Zanetto shared to X over the weekend.
“Braylon Mullins is going to come down to UConn vs Indiana.. Kentucky is out according to my sources. Wildcard IU will “pay almost anything” to keep him in the state (of) Indiana,” Zanetto said.
Zanetto continued his analysis of Mullins’s recruitment during his pod, indicating that while Kentucky has fallen by the wayside, Michigan could come into play as a sleeper landing spot.
“UConn is in great shape for Braylon Mullins … Kentucky landed (shooting guard) Jasper Johnson. That made the domino fall … Mullins’s camp doesn’t see Kentucky as an option anymore.”
“Braylon’s dad is a big fan of Michigan’s (head coach) Dusty May. … May could land Mullins as a sort of pseudo-Indiana. … (Indiana head coach) Mike Woodson versus Dan Hurley is not even close to a fair fight, but Dusty May definitely has some legs. That makes too much sense for a kid like Braylon. … I’m putting this at UConn 1A, Indiana 1B … and I put Michigan as a 2.”
UConn realizes that luring Mullins to Storrs is an ongoing process that might not end successfully, hence the Huskies still very much targeting Darius Adams and Acaden Lewis.
As Mullins mulls his decision, he only continues to improve as a basketball player in the view of scouting services, recently earning five-star status and entering the top-25 list for the first time in his high school career.
