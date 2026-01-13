UConn vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 13

The UConn Huskies have gotten off to a 16-1 start to their season, including sporting an undefeated 6-0 record in Big East play. All of that has led to them being ranked as the No. 4 team in the country heading into this week.

On Tuesday night, the Huskies will take on the 14-2 Seton Hall Pirates. The Pirates haven't had as tough a schedule so far as UConn, but if they can pull off the upset here, you can be certain they'll be ranked in the next edition of the AP Poll.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this game.

UConn vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

UConn -6.5 (-102)

Seton Hall +6.5 (-120)

Moneyline

UConn -295

Seton Hall +235

Total

OVER 130.5 (-110)

UNDER 130.5 (-110)

UConn vs. Seton Hall How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 13

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Prudential Center

How to Watch (TV): truTV

UConn Record: 16-1 (6-0 in Big East)

Seton Hall Record: 14-2 (4-1 in Big East)

UConn vs. Seton Hall Betting Trends

UConn is 5-10 ATS in its last 15 games

The UNDER is 5-2 in UConn's last seven games

UConn is 2-4 ATS in its last six games vs. Seton Hall

UConn is 0-7 ATS in its last seven games played in January

Seton Hall is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games

Seton Hall is 1-5 ATS in its last six home games

UConn vs. Seton Hall Key Player to Watch

AJ Staton-McCray, G - Seton Hall

AJ Staton-McCray is Seton Hall's primary shooter, leading the team in points per game at 12.3. He's also their primary three-point shooter, and he's shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. He's going to have to get hot from three to hang with this loaded UConn squad.

UConn vs. Seton Hall Prediction and Pick

This is a great spot for both defenses in this game. Both UConn and Seton Hall are primarily two-point shooting teams, but both teams also defend the interior extremely well. Seton Hall ranks fourth in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 43% from two-point range. UConn ranks 10th in that stat, keeping teams to shooting 44% from two-point range.

Both teams also rank inside the top 20 in opponent floor% this season.

Finally, as a cherry on top, both teams play at an extremely slow pace. UConn is 229th in possessions per game at 70.4, and Seton Hall is 302nd in possessions per game at 68.7.

Pick: UNDER 130.5 (-110) via FanDuel

