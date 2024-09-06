UConn Allowed 'Appalling' 237 YAC In Week 1: 'The Game Plans Were Atrocious'
The UConn Football Huskies must deliver a strong, competitive effort on Saturday in their home opener versus Merrimack.
If they don’t, the Huskies risk alienating their fan base, which was disheartened by UConn’s 50-7 loss in Week 1 at Maryland.
It wasn’t the statistical loss itself that irked Huskies Nation in the wake of Maryland, but rather the fact that UConn failed in College Park to accomplish the most basic football assignments: blocking and tackling.
As noted in a new podcast from Locked On UConn’s Mark Zanetto, the Huskies’ inexcusable tackling in Week 1 was best revealed through a shocking yards after catch stat from the game.
“The YAC number total … was 237 yards … that’s appalling,” Zanetto said. “What I’m hoping is that it was an aberration. … The game plans were atrocious. … But I’m imploring UConn fans to at least not give up. … If things don’t change, then it might be time to look at who’s calling plays, and who’s the head of this snake, who the leadership is … Because you got to get into the next century in play-calling.”
“All UConn fans want in this next game is … basic football.”
UConn’s defense was clearly out of its element trying to stop a superior Maryland attack, but what about the Huskies offense? Head coach Jim Mora has said during multiple pressers already that he’s happy with UConn’s offensive line, but the Huskies' skill players will need to generate more than seven points in Week 2. Also, they could be playing without their starting quarterback.
UConn’s back is against the wall already in a young season, a scenario that will only imbue this team with character if it chooses to dig in and respond accordingly.
