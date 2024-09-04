UConn Continues To Court Five-Star 2025 Guard After ‘Things Went A Little Sour’
Despite being the kings of college basketball at the moment, the UConn Huskies have yet to receive a single commitment from any recruits in the 2025 class.
As it’s still early September, there’s no reason for Dan Hurley and Co. to hit the panic button, but the Huskies should expect some signings in the next four to six weeks.
One of UConn’s most talented targets is Meleek Thomas, a six-foot-four guard out of Pittsburgh whose way-too-early NBA comp is Jamal Crawford.
Thomas has one-and-done potential due to his elite offensive skills, which NBA Draft Room described glowingly in a recent profile.
“A big time shot-maker with range on his jumper, Thomas has a silky smooth game and just knows how to put the ball in the bucket,” NBA Draft Room said. “Has a quick first step and is tough to keep out of the lane.”
The arc of Thomas’s recruitment has been somewhat unpredictable from UConn’s perspective, although this is far from abnormal for a five-star basketball recruit.
As Locked On UConn’s Mark Zanetto noted during a new podcast that aired Tuesday, Thomas was once thought to be a surefire UConn commit but no longer represents a done deal for Hurley.
“Meleek Thomas seemed like he was an absolute lock for UConn,” Zanetto said. “The longer a deal goes on, the harder it is to close. … It’s my instinct to question whether or not (UConn is) in the driver’s seat with that. … Things kind of went a little sour, according to some reports. … As of today, he is inviting four prominent programs to an open worket, and (UConn is) on that list. So, the deal is not dead, as they say.”
“Among those other programs UConn will be contending with … Arkansas with John Calipari, Pittsburgh with Jeff Capel, and Kansas State with Jerome Tang.”
Thomas took a visit to Storrs earlier this summer, and he’s scheduled for a visit to Arkansas in early October, with a decision expected to follow shortly thereafter.
More NCAAB: UConn Legend Signs With Bayern Munich, Reuniting With Former Teammate