UConn QB Praises Receivers After Week 2 Win: 'We Got Athletes Like That'
The UConn Huskies have added a ton of athleticism to their receiving corps in 2024, and Huskies QB Joe Fagnano isn’t shy about complimenting his arsenal.
After a 63-17 blowout victory of Merrimack in which Fagnano threw for five touchdowns (tying a school record), Fagnano praised his receiving corps during a postgame interview.
“They make my job a lot easier … I could throw a three-yard pass, and who knows, it could go all the way,” Fagnano said, per Storrs Central’s Aman Kidwai. “So, we got athletes like that.”
“If we execute, we can play really good football. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we got to focus on us. That’s the biggest takeaway from the day.”
If the Huskies receivers look more explosive than last season, it’s because they are. UConn brought over Skyler Bell (Wisconsin) and TJ Sheffield (Purdue) via transfer, and the two wideouts have completely transformed the Huskies’ passing game.
Sheffield caught UConn’s lone touchdown in the season opener versus Maryland, and Bell connected with Fagnano for a 60-yard TD on Saturday. Bell now has seven receptions and 246 yards through the first two games. The redshirt junior also spoke to the media on Saturday after the Huskies’ victory, telling reporters that he’s one of the best receivers in the country.
It’s hard to imagine that Fagnano would disagree.
