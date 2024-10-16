UConn's Bench Scoring Reveals Dan Hurley's Absurd Depth, Even Stronger Culture
The UConn Huskies overwhelmed Rhode Island with a 49-25 bench scoring differential during Monday’s exhibition.
It indicates how deep Dan Hurley’s roster is this year. Guys like Ahmad Nowell — a Kyle Lowry 2.0 — would be premier options on most teams. For UConn, Nowell will be lucky to break into the rotation this season.
The six-foot freshman Nowell looked sharp on Monday, knocking down back-to-back threes in the second half.
Other bench players looked great for the Huskies. Aidan Mahaney finished with 17 points (3-for-5 from downtown), second-highest on the team only behind Solo Ball’s 18.
Jayden Ross had 8 loud points, including a high-flying breakaway slam and a three-point bomb to end the game (Ross was 2-for-3 from distance).
Tarris Reed Jr. added 8 on a couple of strong low-post moves. Jaylin Stewart had 6 and looked like he could’ve done way more with more touches.
Even Youssouf Singare got into the scorer’s sheet with a couple of buckets.
After just one exhibition game, it’s clear that Hurley’s roster is loaded. UConn has two sets of fives that would be in the top-25 in the nation as core lineups.
The only issue that stems from absurd depth is getting everyone to buy in.
Will a player like Nowell be frustrated if his minutes aren’t high for most of the season?
Solo Ball presents a shining example of how buying in at UConn yields winning and — ultimately — individual success.
Ball was taken out of the rotation last season for no reason other than a crowded, talented depth chart. Rather than mope and seek a transfer, Ball kept his head up, kept working, and now enters his sophomore season looking like one of UConn’s primary options.
For guys looking to make the NBA, you’re not going to be devalued by scouts because you didn’t play as much your freshman year on a national championship roster.
If anything, scouts are going to realize that a guy like Ball has high character in addition to his first round talent, only adding to his value.
Hurley’s depth is insane, and he's built a culture at UConn that keeps his players happy and thriving, even those waiting in the wings.
