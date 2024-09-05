UConn Could Still Land Four-Star 2025 Shooting Guard: 'Down To Three Schools'
Could the UConn Huskies snatch away one of Indiana’s top high school players expected to sign with the Hoosiers?
It’s still a distinct possibility.
Class of 2025 four-star shooting guard Braylon Mullins out of Greenfield, Indiana, has reportedly narrowed down his list to three schools, according to fresh information from Locked On UConn’s Mark Zanetto.
“Braylon Mullins is down to three schools, one of which is UConn,” Zanetto said on Thursday. “The order … may surprise you … Indiana is No.1, Kentucky No.2, UConn (No.) 3.”
Mullins reportedly prefers to attend college near home, but Indiana’s coaching situation might give him second thoughts about committing to the Hoosiers, per Zanetto.
“I don’t think he wants to leave the State of Indiana, but he will if he doesn’t feel comfortable with IU’s staff,” Zanetto said.
UConn’s secret weapon in the bidding war for Mullins — and all recruits, for that matter — is Dan Hurley, who, along with his staff, represents a rock-solid foundation for a prospective recruit to step into and benefit from. In the modern college basketball world with coaches and players changing teams at a whirlwind pace, head coach retention is more important to recruits than ever.
Prospective Huskies like Mullins feel confident that Hurley is going to be at UConn for the foreseeable future, especially after Hurley turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Lakers this summer in a saga that ultimately turned into a brilliant display of Hurley’s unbreakable loyalty to the Huskies program.
Mullins will most likely end up at IU, but if he strays toward Storrs, it'll be for the trust, culture, and “sure-thing” feeling surrounding Hurley and his staff.
