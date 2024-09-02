UConn's Five-Star Freshman Wing Wears Strong Family Legacy On His Sleeve
UConn freshman wing Liam McNeeley will wear No. 30 this season for the Huskies, but not in honor of Stephen Curry.
Rather, McNeeley — who’s worn the number since high school — dons No. 30 because his mother and uncle wore it during their playing days.
McNeeley comes from a strong lineage of basketball players. His mother, grandfather, and great-grandfather played Division-I, a running accomplishment that McNeeley keeps at the forefront of his mind as a source of pride.
In a new interview introducing himself to Huskies Nation, McNeeley spoke about his basketball family.
“My biggest mentors were my grandfather and my mother,” McNeeley said. “They taught me to play basketball and helped me develop my love for the game. I’ll be the fourth generation to go Division-I (in my family) … I do carry a sense of pride around that. Continuing my family’s legacy, I wear my mom’s number that she wore in college (No. 30).”
McNeeley hails from Richardson, Texas, and is the highest-touted recruit of Dan Hurley’s 2024 class. He initially committed to play for the Indiana Hoosiers but ultimately changed his mind in favor of UConn.
McNeeley spent his junior and senior seasons of high school at Montverde Academy playing alongside the nation’s consensus No. 1 overall recruit Cooper Flagg, who will be wearing a Duke Blue Devils uniform this season.
McNeeley’s hoping that his own No. 30 uniform in Huskies blue will continue to enhance his family’s legacy by partaking in a National Championship in the spring.
