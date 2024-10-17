UConn's New Commit Compared To Donovan Clingan, Could 'Fight For Starting Spot'
UConn Huskies commit Eric Reibe could be an outlier in the Dan Hurley era.
UConn freshmen under Hurley normally aren’t ready to contribute right away. Stephon Castle was an exception last season. Hurley is hoping Liam McNeeley will be an exception this season.
The seven-foot Reibe could be another one. The top-30 recruit likely won’t be a one-and-done, but he could step into a prominent role for the Huskies in his first season, which is a rare accomplishment in and of itself.
After Reibe announced his decision to attend UConn on Wednesday, the stud center caught up with 247Sports’ Dushawn London. Reibe revealed that Hurley has compared him to Donovan Clingan and hinted at his ability to compete for a starting role in 2025.
“Coach Hurley believes there are a lot of ways to use me and he wants to develop my defensive side because that's what lacks the most right now,” Reibe said, per London. “He thinks with what he did with (Donovan) Clingan on the defensive side he can do with me. He'll train me the hardest and instill the same principles. They see me as a player who can get minutes early and fight for a starting spot."
UConn’s 2025 recruiting class is beginning to look loaded, as pointed out by London.
“Reibe becomes the second commitment for Dan Hurley in the 2025 class alongside four-star shooting guard Darius Adams, the No. 22-ranked prospect for this cycle,” London said.
Is Braylon Mullins next? A decision from Mullins is reportedly arriving next week.
