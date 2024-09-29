UConn Five-Star Shooting Guard Recruit Will Announce Decision Monday
Could the UConn Huskies land their first commitment from the 2025 class on Monday?
Five-star shooting guard Darius Adams — choosing between UConn, Tennessee, and Michigan State — is set to announce his decision on Monday night, according to ZAGSBLOG’s Adam Zagoria.
“(Adams) will announce at 5 pm Monday,” Zagoria posted to X on Sunday.
Adams, a native of New Jersey, is the No. 22 ranked player in the 2025 class by 247Sports. He took his official visit to UConn in September.
UConn is targeting two other elite shooting guards from the 2025 class in No. 16-ranked Braylon Mullins and No. 11 Meleek Thomas. Mullins has reportedly narrowed down his list to UConn, North Carolina, and Indiana, but it’s not yet known when a decision will come.
Adams would be a more than welcome addition to Dan Hurley’s program. At six-foot-five, Adams has the potential to be a disruptive defender, especially if he’s able to add muscle to his frame over the next 12 to 24 months.
Offensively, Adams is an elite three-point shooter with great instincts when pushing the ball in transition, often getting all the way to the rim and and finishing creatively.
Adams still looks to be maturing physically. He has the gifts to develop into a first round pick if he gets stronger, and two or three seasons in Hurley’s program would maximize his value on both ends in the eyes of NBA scouts.
