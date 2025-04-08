UConn's HC Dan Hurley Reveals Jealousy for Duke Over Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg was the top prospect coming out of high school in 2024. His college decision came down to a choice between the Duke Blue Devils and the UConn Huskies.
Flagg decided to join Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils for his college career and while they came up short in the final four, Flagg was the undisputed most valuable player in all of college basketball.
On Monday, Huskies head coach Dan Hurley joined Barstool’s Pardon My Take Podcast and was asked if he ever thought about what his team could have been if Flagg had gone to UConn.
“When he played that crazy game against Notre Dame (I thought) my God if we threw him on our team with some of these guys, what would that look like? I probably wouldn’t have blown a seven-point lead in the last 30 seconds at Seton Hall, twice… but yes, yes I was jealous”
That game that Hurley referenced is when Flagg went for 42 points, seven assists and six rebounds. It was a special performance by Flagg that had everyone in America wondering what this Duke team could be.
History tells the story for Duke as they came up just a bit short in the Final Four, but that does not take away from what Flagg did in his freshman season. He ended the year scoring 19.2 points per game along with seven rebounds and four assists. He was special and is likely going to be the top pick in this year’s NBA Draft.
In Hurley’s case, it is fun to dream. How would Flagg have fit in with former high school teammate Liam McNeeley and guard Hassan Diarra? UConn wasn’t anywhere close to where they wanted to be in 2025, but they would have been much better with Flagg on their team.
It’s fun to dream about what could have been for UConn with Flagg, but Hurley has his eyes on the future.
“We still have a shot at the dynasty. If you get three out of four years that’s still a dynasty!”
Flagg or not, Hurley has his eyes on bringing that next championship back to Storrs.