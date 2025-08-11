Dan Hurley Believes This UConn Player Is In Store for 'Dominant Year'
There are multiple players primed to make a big impact for the UConn Huskies this upcoming season. Whether it’s returning NCAA champion Alex Karaban, Solo Ball, who is coming off a breakout season, or freshman sensation Braylon Mullins, the Huskies have talent up and down the roster.
However, there is one player who Dan Hurley believes is ready to have a dominant year in the paint: Tarris Reed Jr.
“We’ve spent a lot of time with Terris, and Terris has worked his a– off. We [the coaches] believe, we’ve been heavy that he’s going to have a dominant year,” said Hurley after practice last week.
Reed is entering his second season at UConn after spending his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Michigan Wolverines. Hurley admitted that the coaching staff was tough on him, but did that so he could become the best version of himself.
Hurley admitted, “At times, last year, if you asked him in December if he thought we believed in him, the coaches, he probably would have told [the media], the lie detector test, ‘No,’ because like we were on him, because the mistakes that centers make lead to exposing the rim on defense, to getting scored on at the rim. It’s some of the fundamental techniques that you have to master.
“Doing the hard things well, it’s not exciting stuff, but those are the part of your position as a centner,” explained UConn’s head coach. “There’s stuff that’s not very fun to master that you’ve got to master or else you’re not a good big guy.”
Reed by no means had a bad season last year. He averaged 9.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.6 blocks a game while shooting 67 percent from the floor.
These are solid numbers for a big man, but Hurley clearly believes that there’s another level that Reed can tap into in his second year with the program.
If the center can assert his dominance in the paint and become even a 12-15 points per game scorer, it’ll greatly open up the perimeter for the team’s shooters such as Karaban and Mullins.
As the Huskies inch closer to the start of the regular season, and throughout the year, it’ll be interesting to keep an eye on Reed and see if he can become the dominant player foreseen for him.
Read More UConn Huskies Coverage:
MORE: Dan Hurley Reflects On Expectations for New UConn Guard Braylon Mullins
MORE: UConn Lineman Wes Hoeh Named to Preseason Award Watchlist
MORE: UConn Huskies Legend Diana Taurasi Reflects on Shaping the Rise of Women’s Basketball
MORE: Former UConn Star Returns to Connecticut in WNBA Blockbuster
MORE: UConn Huskies WR Skyler Bell Lands On Preseason Award Watch List