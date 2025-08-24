Did North Carolina Commits Keeyun and Keegan Chapman Win?
The North Carolina Tar Heels continue to do their job in the 2026 recruiting class as they continue to get better and better by landing many different commits, as they have a total of 36 players committed to them in the 2026 class.
They have landed players all over the nation as they've landed players from down south out west in the east and up north as they continue to do their job when it comes to the recruiting class, which is exactly why they have become one of the better classes and one of the better programs in the nation when it comes to recruiting regardless.
A lot of people have even argued the fact that maybe landing 36 commits in the 2026 class could be viewed as excessive. This could very well be the case however, a lot of the guys that they landed are quite entertaining and quite intriguing prospects that would allow North Carolina to be better instantly.
Many teams have already begun their season when it comes to the high school level, including many different commits for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who continued their season or started their season on Friday night (aside from the select few teams that won't begin until next week or the week after.
Two of the talented players who began their season are Keeyun and Keegan Chapman. The pair of brothers began their season on Friday as they played against a very tough team inside the state of Alabama, which is the same state that the pair of North Carolina Tar Heels commits reside in.
The game was a close battle, but in the end they were on the losing side of the game after falling short to Saraland.
The Tar Heels, who came up short only fail short by only 11 points in this game, despite the team they played being one of the better teams in the state of Alabama. Jackson, or better yet, said the high school that the Tar Heels commit attend was the factor for entering this game; however, both teams were very narrow in the rankings as Jackson was ranked as the fifth-best team before the event, while the team they played was ranked seventh before the event.
They will take the field again next week, as they travel to take on Demopolis High School.
