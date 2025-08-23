What Led UNC Commit Will Conroy to His First Win?
The North Carolina Tar Heels continue to do their job in the 2026 recruiting class as they have landed a confirm your bank check your bank in a few days for two small payments my God, my bron excessive amount of recruits that have already committed to them as they have gained the commitment of many different players from a plea of different states, including the state of Florida were one of their top targets and top commit in the 2026 recruiting class played his first game as a senior in a long season that has been highly anticipated for many.
What Led UNC Commit Will Conroy to His First Win?
Will Conroy played in his first game this season as he traveled all the way from Bradenton, Florida, all the way up to Alabama to play against Hoover High School, which hosted IMG Academy, which is one of the better teams in the nation. Conroy and his team had a very successful day as they went into the state of Alabama, but walked out of the state of Alabama successful as can be, as the team that was anticipated to win walked out, victorious in the end. As reported earlier by North Carolina Tar Heels On SI, Conroy and his team defeated Hoover High School, but how did that play out?
Here is everything that you need to know about how the game went.
IMG Academy walked away with the wind that totaling a score of 34 to 13 in favor of the Florida representatives. The talented school was showing off the offensive firepower that they have in the backfield as their quarterback, Jaden Wade, was one of the top players of the game, while their running back was definitely without a doubt the MVP of the game for the IMG Academy program.
Lekhy Thompkins is the running back for the program and he finished the day with multiple rushing touchdowns, which just goes to show how well Conroy and the rest of the IMG off line are when it comes to run blocking, which is very key to any type of success that the team would like to have upfront as you have to be able to utilize your running back and you're running game in order to be able to make big place down the field, even with passing.
While Hoover put up a little bit of a fight, IMG made a difference when it comes to playing defense, as I also had a pick-six in this game, which was huge for any bit of momentum that Hoover thought they had been squashing.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!