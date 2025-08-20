What is Former Tar Heel Chazz Surratt Doing These Days?
The UNC football program has been through many head coaches up until this point, as before current Head Coach Bill Belichick, it was Mack Brown (or technically Freddie Kitchens, depending on how you assess Brown's firing) and then before him, Larry Fedora was in charge of the UNC football program. During Fedora's time as the head coach, he was able to teach, mentor and guide the likes of former Tar Heel Chazz Surratt, a linebacker out of Denver, North Carolina.
In Surratt's final go-around as a Tar Heel, he had 91 TOTs, 49 SOLOs, 49 ASTs, 3 PDs and six sacks. The Tar Heels
As of last season in the NFL, he played in 17 games and had 28 TOTs, 18 SOLOs and 10 ASTs.
Chazz Surratt as a Tar Heel
Here are more details about Surratt's final season in Chapel Hill (2020) before eventually heading off to the NFL (his first season being in 2020), per GoHeels:
"Started all 11 games he appeared in at linebacker • Voted team captain and named defensive MVP • Butkus Award Semifinalist • Lott Trophy Semifinalist • Senior CLASS Award Finalist • Bednarik Award Watch List • Nagurski Trophy Watch List • First-team All-ACC selection • Bednarik Award National Player of the Week (9/15) • ACC Linebacker of the Week (9/14, 10/26) • Led Carolina and ranked sixth in the ACC with 91 tackles • Second on the team with 7.5 TFL and six sacks, and fourth with six hurries
• Also had three PBU, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery • Named Chuck Bednarik Award and ACC Linebacker of the Week after a posting a game-high nine tackles and set career highs with 2.5 TFL and two sacks against Syracuse • Had team-high eight tackles and a sack at Boston College • Named ACC Linebacker of the Week after a team-high eight tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble against NC State
• Had 10 tackles at Virginia • Registered 12 tackles and recovered a fumble at Duke • Had a season-high 14 tackles, two TFL and one sack against Wake Forest • Came up with a sack and seven tackles against No. 2 Notre Dame • Totaled six tackles against Western Carolina • Recorded 10 tackles and two pass breakups against No. 9 Miami."
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!