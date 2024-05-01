Another Indicator of UNC Basketball Star's Plan for Next Season
April has been a relatively slow news month for UNC basketball fans, but the positive news has picked up in recent days with the announced return of Seth Trimble and the commitment from Belmont transfer Cade Tyson.
The Tar Heels are also set to host Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi this week.
Nevertheless, Tar Heel faithful have long been awaiting the most impactful domino of the program's offseason: the decision of reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis.
Davis has yet to formally announce if he plans to return to Chapel Hill for a fifth season. However, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported last week that the 2023-24 Naismith Award finalist will spend another year with the Tar Heels.
Despite Norlander's report, both Davis and UNC have remained quiet about his decision. But on Tuesday, it seems another big clue emerged that further hints at the star guard's return.
Early Tuesday morning, the NBA Public Relations account revealed the list of 195 players who have filed as early entry candidates for the 2024 NBA Draft, including Tar Heel junior forward Harrison Ingram.
Davis' name is absent from the list, which should serve as yet another indication he’s looking to return for a fifth and final season with the Tar Heels.
The 22-year-old was one of the best players in all of college basketball last season, averaging 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists as he helped lead UNC to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
If RJ Davis does indeed return, the 2024-25 UNC basketball team could find itself in the preseason top five, and Davis would likely be a frontrunner for National Player of the Year.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.