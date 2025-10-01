Austin Blaske’s Return Could Reforge UNC’s Offensive Line Chemistry
When Austin Blaske lined up at center for North Carolina last season, he quickly became one of the most dependable players on the roster. The graduate transfer from Georgia started every game in 2024 and played more than 750 snaps. He did not allow a sack in over 400 pass-blocking reps and graded among the top linemen in the conference in protection.
That type of consistency is why his return is so important this year. At 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Blaske gives the Tar Heels size, experience, and a steady presence in the middle of the offensive line. His ability to handle pressure inside helps the entire unit, creating cleaner pockets for the quarterback and more room for the running game to develop.
The offensive line is about more than individual talent. Success depends on five players working in rhythm, trusting each other, and reacting together when defenses bring pressure. Blaske’s presence allows the line to reestablish that rhythm. With him making calls at the center, the group can build trust and settle into consistent roles rather than constantly shifting.
Head coach Bill Belichick emphasized this week that the key is not just putting the five best players on the field, but finding the five who work best together.
“I think ultimately, the conversation comes down to getting your five best players on the field, but also playing the best combination: the five players who in combination play the most effectively,” Belichick said. “And with Blaske, he’s awesome because he can really play every position. He’s played center, guard, both tackle spots. He gives us a lot of flexibility. And I think it will help us find the rest of the line and the consistency with it.”
Belichick noted that Blaske’s first game back against Central Florida was on a short turnaround, but he liked what he saw. “Obviously, he hasn’t played in several weeks, and the Central Florida game was a quick turnaround for him, but I thought he handled himself pretty well. He looked better last week. I’m sure he’ll get better as he gets more reps out there and we’ll start to figure out what the best combination is. But glad we have him back.”
Blaske came to Chapel Hill with years of experience from Georgia and showed right away that he could be reliable in a new system. His performance last season gave the line stability, but his leadership may be just as valuable. As the communicator at the center, he helps direct protections and sets the tone for the rest of the unit. Younger linemen benefit from having that kind of steady voice guiding them.
For North Carolina to reach its potential this season, the offensive line has to hold up. The team has playmakers at quarterback and running back, but they can only be effective if they are given time and space. Blaske’s return strengthens that foundation.
If the unit can build on the chemistry he brings, the Tar Heels should be more consistent and more efficient on offense.
Blaske pointed to the importance of building relationships off the field to strengthen chemistry.
- “It’s as simple as just getting to know the guy next to you,” Blaske said. “We’ve tried to start doing some O-line dinners to get to know everybody better and get to gel together. Because it is important on the field, but it’s also as important off the field too. To know why a guy next to you is playing and have him know why you’re doing it… it makes you play that much harder.”
Last season showed how valuable a stable center can be. This season, Blaske’s return gives UNC the chance to turn that individual reliability into collective strength. The chemistry of the line may end up being the difference in how far this team can go.
