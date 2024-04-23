UNC Basketball Pitted Against Duke for Top 3-Point Shooter
So far, the UNC basketball staff has been linked to several names in the transfer portal without any commitments. Names such as Oumar Ballo, Aaron Bradshaw, and Danny Wolf have considered the Tar Heels before pledging their services elsewhere. But that hasn’t stopped UNC head coach Hubert Davis from trying again to fill openings on his 2024-25 roster.
On Monday, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein revealed that Dayton transfer Koby Brea told him he’s considering a group of five schools, including UNC.
UNC isn’t the only blueblood program on Brea’s list, which also includes stellar programs in Kansas, Kentucky, UConn, and UNC's archrival eight miles down the road in Duke. The 6-foot-6 guard has reportedly completed Zoom meetings with all five programs and is set to begin scheduling visits within the coming days.
Brea, who played four seasons at Dayton before entering the transfer portal and has one year of eligibility remaining, led all of college basketball in 3-point percentage last season. The former Flyer landed 100 of his 201 attempts from beyond the arc, coming in at a nearly 50 percent clip for the entire year.
Across 33 contests, Koby Brea averaged 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while playing primarily off the bench for the Atlantic 10 Tournament champions.
The 21-year-old transfer could be a much-needed piece for the Tar Heels, who return Elliot Cadeau in the backcourt but could have a large role to fill depending on the decision of star guard RJ Davis.
UNC basketball has lost three starters from last year’s team and have yet to officially welcome a transfer. They currently appear as the frontrunners for Belmont transfer Cade Tyson, who received a Crystal Ball prediction to the Tar Heels from 247Sports over the weekend.
