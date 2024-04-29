UNC Basketball: Fellow ACC Program Grabs Momentum for Adou Thiero
UNC basketball has the option to hand out up to three more scholarships for next season. But given the announced addition of Belmont sophomore Cade Tyson on Sunday, logic suggests the Tar Heels might now have a difficult time reeling in another of their prime transfer targets at wing in Kentucky sophomore Adou Thiero.
Furthermore, consider that Thiero, fresh off a visit to Pitt over the weekend, attended Quaker Valley High School (Pa.) as a three-star prep, less than 20 miles from the Panthers.
And on Sunday, the 6-foot-8, long-limbed talent's activity on social media seemingly hinted at Jeff Capel and his cohorts holding the advantage over his other four reported finalists, including UNC.
Thiero, who ranks No. 23 overall on the 247Sports transfer rankings after averaging 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game for the 2023-24 Wildcats, used his Instagram Story to congratulate Kentucky-to-Pitt football transfer Jaremiah Anglin Jr. He applied a "welcome" caption to Anglin's announcement graphic, indicating to some that Thiero is, in effect, already referring to the Panthers as his new family.
Not only that, but Thiero is also suddenly following Capel and a few Pitt basketball players on Instagram.
Sure, the 247Sports Crystal Ball for the Adou Thiero race remains empty, at least for now. Plus, it's worth mentioning that it has been only four days since UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew traveled to Lexington, Ky., to meet with the four-transfer prospect in person.
Even so, Capel & Co. appear in "commitment watch" mode.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.