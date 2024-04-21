UNC Basketball: Another Giant Portal Target Commits Elsewhere
Recruitments in the transfer portal are rarely a long, drawn-out process. UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his assistants have surely noticed that the past few weeks as they seemingly must continue their hunt for a big man who has the proven potential to start right away in light of their former five-year starter, Armando Bacot, having exhausted his eligibility.
Some folks on social media figured Yale sophomore Danny Wolf could have filled that opening for the Tar Heels. Nevertheless, on Saturday, the 7-foot, 250-pounder, a First Team All-Ivy League selection and the reigning conference tournament MVP now sitting No. 19 overall on the 247Sports transfer rankings this cycle, revealed his commitment to Michigan.
According to 247Sports, Wolf entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago with a "do not contact" tag. However, he reached out himself to at least two schools in Michigan and UNC, initially with the desire to visit both, albeit ultimately without ever scheduling a trip to Chapel Hill.
His announcement leaves only two big men in the transfer portal who have reportedly heard from the Tar Heels and have yet to announce their decisions. They are Tennessee's Jonas Aidoo, trending to Baylor in the eyes of the lone 247Sports Crystal Ball and currently on a visit with the Bears, and Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi, who has UNC among his 12 finalists but is checking out Georgetown this weekend and is planning an upcoming trip to Alabama.
Danny Wolf became the fourth post presence confirmed on the 2024 UNC basketball transfer radar to end up choosing another program. The others were Arizona's Oumar Ballo to Indiana, Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw to Ohio State, and Stanford's Maxime Raynaud, who withdrew from the portal after deciding to remain with the Cardinal.
