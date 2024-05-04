Baylor Gains Unique Advantage for UNC Basketball Target Jasper Johnson
Jasper Johnson, who received an offer from the Tar Heels in September and watched them defeat Duke in the Smith Center during his official visit in early February, clearly sits at or near the top of the 2025 UNC basketball recruiting wishlist.
But the likes of Baylor, Kentucky, Auburn, Ohio State, Alabama, and Louisville also remain in heavy pursuit of the Link Academy (Mo.) junior guard. The 6-foot-4, 170-pound sharpshooter boasts a No. 11 overall ranking on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
And Johnson, possibly only a few months away from deciding on a winner in his recruitment, now has another reason to seriously consider Baylor as his landing spot for what could be a one-and-done college career. Earlier this week, Bears head coach Scott Drew officially added Link Academy head coach Bill Armstrong to his staff as an assistant.
"I knew a couple of weeks ago," Johnson recently explained to League Ready about his head coach's new job. "Coach Bill has been staying in contact with me, telling me about the move that he was making. So, me playing for him last season at Link in high school, I mean, it really built our bond and got us closer together.
"I know he'll be recruiting me pretty hard at Baylor with the new staff and the new opportunity."
Third-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff have yet to snag a commitment on the 2025 recruiting trail. However, all nine of their reported targets, each a five-star prospect sitting among the top 20 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, remain undecided in their recruitments and haven't put out any lists of favorites that don't include the Tar Heels.
