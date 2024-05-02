UNC Basketball Secures Another Graduate for One More Season
The general assumption has been that Jae'Lyn Withers would use his fifth year in college, a product of the NCAA not deducting the truncated 2020-21 campaign from any athlete's eligibility, and spend another season in Chapel Hill.
Now, it's probably as official as it's going to be, as the 6-foot-9, 215-pound UNC basketball forward told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on Thursday that repeating as a "super senior" for the Tar Heels is indeed his plan.
Withers redshirted at Louisville in 2019-20 before playing three seasons for the Cardinals. He transferred to UNC last year and became a key member in the rotation as one of six Tar Heels who saw action in all 37 games for a 2023-24 squad that won the ACC regular season and landed a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
As one of the first two weapons off the bench alongside guard Seth Trimble, who has also confirmed his plan to return next season for what will be his junior year, Jae'Lyn Withers averaged 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per outing. He shot 53.5 percent from the field and 78.0 percent at the charity stripe.
Currently, the 23-year-old Withers, a Charlotte native, is the oldest among the 10 players on tap for Hubert Davis' fourth season at the helm in Chapel Hill. He's 10 months older than reigning ACC Player of the Year guard RJ Davis, who formally announced his return for a fifth year earlier this week.
