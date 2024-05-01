UNC Basketball Sensation RJ Davis Reveals Decision
Reports of UNC basketball senior RJ Davis' planned return to Chapel Hill for a fifth campaign with the Tar Heels are nothing new. And the fact his name did not appear among the NBA Draft's early entrants on Tuesday signaled that the reports were likely accurate. But as of early Wednesday morning, the news is official.
At about 3 a.m. ET, Davis posted a video on his Instagram account with the following caption: "I'm back."
By choosing to spend another year in college, an option stemming from the NCAA not counting the truncated 2020-21 season against anyone's eligibility, the reigning ACC Player of the Year has a shot to become the preseason frontrunner for the Naismith Trophy and surpass Tyler Hansbrough as the UNC basketball program's all-time leading scorer.
Davis, who averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game for the 2023-24 Tar Heels, needs only to match the 784 points he posted as a senior to tie Hansbrough (2,872 points from 2005-09) atop the list.
As things stand, next season's UNC basketball roster appears to contain 10 scholarship players: rising graduate guard RJ Davis, graduate forward Jae'Lyn Withers, junior forward Jalen Washington, junior guard Seth Trimble, junior forward Cade Tyson, sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau, sophomore forward Zayden High, freshman forward Drake Powell, freshman guard Ian Jackson, and freshman center James Brown.
However, Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis and his staff have their eyes on potentially adding a few more talents via the transfer portal.
RELATED: UNC Sits One Piece Away From Absolutely Loaded Roster
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.