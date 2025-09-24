All Tar Heels

ACC Reveals Final Dates, UNC-Kentucky Tipoff Time Locked

The ACC announced the final dates for UNC's schedule and the tip-off time was finally announced for the ACC-SEC Challenge matchup with Kentucky.

Grant Chachere

Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the dates for six mid-week games for the North Carolina men’s basketball team. The games were originally listed as either Tuesday or Wednesday games.

The league released its schedule earlier this month but hadn't fully nailed down dates for six UNC games.

The ACC reduced its schedule from 20 to 18 games this season, giving teams two additional nonconference matchups. The new format means each ACC program plays only two league opponents twice. Each team also skips one conference rival entirely.

Mar 8, 2024; Greensboro, NC, USA; General view of the ACC logo before the game between Notre Dame vs Louisville at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images / David Yeazell-Imagn Images

North Carolina will play Duke and Syracuse in home-and-home series this season but will not face Boston College. The Tar Heels and NC State will meet only once, with the matchup set in Raleigh. This marks the first time since 1919 that NC State will not visit Chapel Hill, ending a 107-year streak when conference play begins in January.

The Tar Heels' other seven conference home games are against Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

UNC's seven other road conference games are at California, Georgia Tech, Miami, N.C. State, SMU, Stanford and Virginia. 

The updated schedule includes:

  • Tuesday, December 30 vs. Florida State (Chapel Hill)
  • Wednesday, January 14 at Stanford
  • Wednesday, January 21 vs. Notre Dame (Chapel Hill)
  • Tuesday, February 10 at Miami
  • Tuesday, February 17 at NC State

UNC-Kentucky Tipoff Time Announced

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope calls out to his team Friday, March 28, 2025, during the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has been announced that North Carolina will travel to Lexington to take on the Wildcats on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. This game will be the second part of a doubleheader, following Duke's matchup at Florida earlier that evening.

Although it's a late tipoff for one of the biggest nonconference games of the season, the doubleheader is expected to draw strong television ratings.

North Carolina and Kentucky have won a combined 13 national championships and have defined the sport of college basketball since its inception.

Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) shoots layup against Kentucky Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Kentucky has won the last two meetings between these teams, both of which took place in the CBS Sports Classic (2021 and 2023). In their most recent matchup, the Wildcats defeated the Tar Heels 87-83 on December 16, 2023. Despite the loss, former UNC standout R.J. Davis had an impressive performance, recording 27 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Since 2009, North Carolina has posted a 4-8 record against Kentucky, but the Tar Heels still lead the all-time series 25-18.

Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.

