ACC Reveals Final Dates, UNC-Kentucky Tipoff Time Locked
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the dates for six mid-week games for the North Carolina men’s basketball team. The games were originally listed as either Tuesday or Wednesday games.
The league released its schedule earlier this month but hadn't fully nailed down dates for six UNC games.
The ACC reduced its schedule from 20 to 18 games this season, giving teams two additional nonconference matchups. The new format means each ACC program plays only two league opponents twice. Each team also skips one conference rival entirely.
North Carolina will play Duke and Syracuse in home-and-home series this season but will not face Boston College. The Tar Heels and NC State will meet only once, with the matchup set in Raleigh. This marks the first time since 1919 that NC State will not visit Chapel Hill, ending a 107-year streak when conference play begins in January.
The Tar Heels' other seven conference home games are against Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
UNC's seven other road conference games are at California, Georgia Tech, Miami, N.C. State, SMU, Stanford and Virginia.
The updated schedule includes:
- Tuesday, December 30 vs. Florida State (Chapel Hill)
- Wednesday, January 14 at Stanford
- Wednesday, January 21 vs. Notre Dame (Chapel Hill)
- Tuesday, February 10 at Miami
- Tuesday, February 17 at NC State
UNC-Kentucky Tipoff Time Announced
It has been announced that North Carolina will travel to Lexington to take on the Wildcats on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. This game will be the second part of a doubleheader, following Duke's matchup at Florida earlier that evening.
Although it's a late tipoff for one of the biggest nonconference games of the season, the doubleheader is expected to draw strong television ratings.
North Carolina and Kentucky have won a combined 13 national championships and have defined the sport of college basketball since its inception.
Kentucky has won the last two meetings between these teams, both of which took place in the CBS Sports Classic (2021 and 2023). In their most recent matchup, the Wildcats defeated the Tar Heels 87-83 on December 16, 2023. Despite the loss, former UNC standout R.J. Davis had an impressive performance, recording 27 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.
Since 2009, North Carolina has posted a 4-8 record against Kentucky, but the Tar Heels still lead the all-time series 25-18.
