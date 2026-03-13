UNC's Veesaar Explains 'Horrendous Feeling' Following ACC Tournament Loss

The North Carolina Tar Heels had their 2026 ACC Tournament run cut short on Thursday, as the 4-seed Tar Heels fell to 5-seed Clemson 80-79 in the conference tournament quarterfinals. Clemson will now take on 1-seed Duke in the ACC Tournament Semifinals.

This was the second meeting between the Tar Heels and Tigers in the last 10 days, as North Carolina took down Clemson in Chapel Hill 67-63 on March 3.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Hubert Davis' club clearly felt the absence of star freshman forward Caleb Wilson, who was ruled out for the remainder of the year towards the end of the regular season due to a broken thumb that required surgery. As one of the most electric and productive players in college basketball, this obviously left a huge void in the Heels' frontcourt.

North Carolina will now enter the NCAA Tournament suffering back-to-back losses. The Tar Heels fell to Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium to end the regular season finale.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The early exit will obviously have NCAA Tournament seeding implications for the Tar Heels, who have been hovering around the 6-seed line for the better part of the regular season.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) passes the ball defended by Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Tar Heels Struggle Defensively

North Carolina has struggled on the defensive side of the ball all season long, specifically on the three-point line. According to KenPom, UNC ranks 212th nationally in defensive three-point percentage at 34.5

The perimeter hurt the Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament, as Clemson shot 9-of-19 (47%) from beyond the arc. UNC shot 11-of-30 (37%) from three, but just 3-of-12 (25%) in the first half.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) celebrates after a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Interestingly, UNC won the inside, but couldn't get enough stops to get itself back into the contest. North Carolina won the paint battle 32-24 and outrebounded 38-29, including an 11-3 advantage on the offensive glass.

Depth became a glaring issue for the Tar Heels in the loss, as the Heels' bench combined for just five points across a total of 35 minutes of game action.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Henri Veesaar Harps on Tough Loss

Obviously, this is not the way North Carolina wanted to enter the NCAA Tournament, especially given the newfound issues with Wilson's absence.

North Carolina forward Henri Veesaar spoke on the early ACC Tournament exit.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies center Antonio Dorn (77) and North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) fight for position in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“This is a horrendous feeling,” Veesaar said. “Knowing that we let everybody down. We let ourselves down.”