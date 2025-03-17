Analyst Questions 'Human Nature' in UNC Basketball Invite
Among the 111 final Bracket Matrix entries ahead of the NCAA Tournament reveal on Sunday evening, all 111 had West Virginia in the field. Meanwhile, only 27 forecasted Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball squad to receive an invite.
Regardless of their records or various metrics, the above observation alone says the general consensus is the Mountaineers were more deserving of a Big Dance nod than the Tar Heels.
Nevertheless, West Virginia is out, and UNC is in as a No. 11 seed. The Tar Heels are heading to Dayton's UD Arena for their South Regional First Four matchup against the No. 11 seed San Diego State Aztecs at approximately 9:10 p.m. ET Tuesday (TruTV).
Naturally, Mountaineer faithful expressed frustration on social media, particularly in light of the fact that the chairman of the NCAA Tournament selection committee is none other than UNC director of athletics Bubba Cunningham.
They weren't alone, though, and understandably so. After all, while UNC basketball fans argued that the Tar Heels' only losses across the past month were to No. 1-ranked Duke, critics called attention to the fact that their last notable win came way back on Dec. 21 versus UCLA.
ESPN's Fran Fraschilla, widely considered a relatively levelheaded analyst, echoed what Tar Heel defenders were screaming by reminding folks that Cunningham was not permitted to be in the room for discussions about UNC. However, he also conceded that Cunningham's mere position at the head of the committee "doesn't hurt."
"Whether North Carolina should be in or not is a good debate," Fraschilla posted just minutes after the Selection Show concluded.
"Their AD is the chairman of the selection committee but cannot be in the room when the Tar Heels are discussed. But it's human nature that it doesn't hurt UNC's chances when other members of the committee have spent so much time with him.
"Not criticizing it but just pointing it out."
