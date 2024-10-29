Announcement Primer for In-State UNC Basketball Recruit Isaiah Denis
UNC basketball stacks up at only No. 53 in the country and No. 11 among ACC programs on the 2025 recruiting trail, per 247Sports, as Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon remains the lone Tar Heel commit.
ALSO READ: Five-Star 2025 UNC Target Plans to Reopen Recruitment
Dixon, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound crafty playmaker and silky sharpshooter who ranks No. 47 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, announced his pledge to Hubert Davis & Co. back in late September.
Now, it looks as though Dixon's month-long solitude in the class could come to an end as early as 4 p.m. ET Saturday when Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis reveals his decision to national recruiting insider Travis Branham on the 247Sports YouTube Channel.
Denis, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound high-motor athlete and potential 3-and-D standout currently checking in at No. 62 overall and No. 2 among North Carolina preps in the cycle, began his official visit with Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels the day after Dixon advertised his commitment to UNC. He has since toured Tennessee and Wake Forest, and he previously checked out Pitt, Ohio State, and Miami.
Although there's been no formal announcement of a list cut from his top 10 — UNC, Pitt, Ohio State, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Miami, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi State, Cincinnati — the following 247Sports graphic for Isaiah Denis' big day suggests the winner will be one of the six he visited, effectively ruling out Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi State, and Cincinnati.
Neither the 247Sports Crystal Ball nor On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine contains any picks for the Isaiah Denis sweepstakes. But the lone Rivals FutureCast prediction points to his UNC basketball suitors as the favorite, and that aligns with some of the chatter from various insiders in recent weeks.
ALSO READ: UNC Freshman Ian Jackson Wows Crowd With Windmill
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.