Five-Star UNC Basketball Recruit Plans to Reopen Recruitment
Just a few weeks ago, Prolific Prep (Calif.) forward Niko Bundalo included the UNC basketball program among his four finalists, along with Michigan State, Ohio State, and reigning back-to-back national champion UConn.
But over the weekend, HS Top Recruits reported that the 6-foot-11, 215-pound Bundalo, No. 26 overall and No. 7 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, "will be reopening his recruitment fully."
"He will not be considering UConn, Ohio State, or Michigan State," the insider account added. "UNC is the only maybe but got a 'probably not.'"
The coveted stretch-four prospect initially named a top nine over the summer. That list included his final four, plus Kentucky, Kansas, Pitt, Xavier, and Texas.
Bundalo, an admitted longtime Tar Heel enthusiast, received an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff back in late June and checked out the Tar Heels on an official visit the first weekend of October. That trip to Chapel Hill marked the last visit in his recruitment — for the time being, anyway.
Although Niko Bundalo appeared to be gearing up for his decision in time for the early signing period in November, the latest intel suggests that he might push that timeline back a bit.
Meanwhile, Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels boast one 2025 pledge in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon, No. 47 overall in the cycle.
