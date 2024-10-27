UNC Basketball Freshman Ian Jackson Wows Crowd With Windmill
On Saturday afternoon, the UNC basketball program's Dean E. Smith Center was well under half full when the preseason No. 9 Tar Heels hosted Johnson C. Smith for their final tune-up exhibition before tipping off the season against visiting Elon at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 4 (ACC Network).
RELATED: Tar Heel Star RJ Davis Heats Up Instantly in Return From Injury
Despite the small Tar Heel crowd for the squad's meeting with the Golden Bulls, there was a moment early in the second half when patrons made considerable noise. Their roar was in response to heralded UNC basketball freshman guard Ian Jackson's emphatic transition dunk of the windmill variety.
UNC basketball's official social media spotlighted the slam with the following post and caption: "Hello, world—meet Ian Jackson."
At the time of this article's publishing late in the second half, Jackson had totaled 19 points, shooting 5-for-8 from the field, 1-for-2 from three, and 8-for-10 at the foul line across the Bronx native's 24 minutes off the bench.
Ian Jackson is one of three rookies on the 2024-25 UNC basketball roster, along with five-star forward Drake Powell and four-star forward James Brown.
At least versus the Division II foe, no freshmen were in the Tar Heels' starting five of sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau, graduate guard RJ Davis, junior guard Seth Trimble, junior guard/forward Cade Tyson, and junior forward Jalen Washington. But it wouldn't be a surprise if the electrifying Jackson eventually joins that group.
ALSO READ: Former UNC One-And-Done Coby White Torches Milwaukee
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.