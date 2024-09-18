All Tar Heels

Sharpshooting UNC Basketball Target Appears to Drop Duke From Battle

A recent 2025 UNC basketball recruiting visitor is no longer planning to visit the Blue Devils.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis versus Duke
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis versus Duke / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Technically, Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) electrifying senior Braylon Mullins, whose most recent official visit was to Chapel Hill to check out the UNC basketball program, still has a top 10 of UNC, Duke, UConn, Kentucky, Michigan, Kansas, Alabama, Indiana, Purdue, and Tennessee.

That said, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard looks to be on the verge of trimming his list as he eyes a decision within the next few months. Plus, some cuts now seem simple to project, as Mullins has been on a bit of canceled-visit spree of late.

On Tuesday afternoon, national recruiting insider Adam Zagoria reported that Mullins, a five-star sitting at No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has called off a Duke basketball official visit that was on tap for the first weekend of October. Mullins' originally scheduled return trip to Tobacco Road was to coincide with the Blue Devils' annual Countdown to Craziness preseason event in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Hours after Zagoria's report on that canceled trip, he noted that Mullins has now called off his Tennessee official visit set for the third weekend of October and "is expected to narrow his list shortly."

So, Mullins' stay in Chapel Hill with UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff may well go down as his last official visit. His other recent official visits were to UConn and Michigan.

After he announced his top 10 in late July, his plan was to visit each finalist.

Meanwhile, neither Duke nor UNC has reeled in its first 2025 recruiting prize. And it's worth noting that over a handful of their targets appear on both archrivals' wishlists.

