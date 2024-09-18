UNC Basketball Highlights Prowess of Heralded Rookie
It would be a shock if UNC basketball freshman Drake Powell doesn't see significant minutes from the get-go this season. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound wing, a McDonald's All-American out of nearby Northwood High School (N.C.) who has drawn projections as a one-and-done NBA first-rounder, arrived in Chapel Hill this summer with a solid frame seemingly built to battle ACC forwards.
In the following "Summer Work" spotlight that popped up on Tuesday night, the UNC basketball social media team captured Powell's strength, length, speed, instincts, and hustle all in one nine-second practice clip from the Dean E. Smith Center:
After hauling in an outlet pass, Drake Powell seizes on the fastbreak opportunity by accelerating to the basket with one power dribble and a confident reverse layup at full throttle.
Note in the video that after scoring his bucket, Powell appears to be the most determined on his team in getting back to prevent Tar Heel sophomore guard and returning turbo-charged starter Elliot Cadeau from manufacturing one of his quick responses on the other end of Roy Williams Court.
Powell is one of three scholarship rookies on the 2024-25 UNC basketball roster, along with a fellow five-star McDonald's All-American in guard Ian Jackson from the Bronx, plus four-star forward James Brown out of Aurora, Ill.
The Tar Heels tip off Hubert Davis' fourth season at the helm when Elon comes to Chapel Hill on Nov. 4.
