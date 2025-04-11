Budding Mid-Major Big Man Hears From UNC Basketball Staff
UNC basketball has already secured the addition of Estonian center Henri Veesaar, who committed to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels earlier this month after playing two seasons at Arizona. But it appears the 54-year-old Davis may still be pursuing top-shelf big men in the transfer portal.
On Wednesday, League Ready’s Sam Kayser reported that the UNC basketball recruiters had been in contact with Charleston transfer forward Ante Brzovic, joining dozens of other programs who have expressed interest.
Brzovic, a 6-foot-10, 225-pound Croatian, started 87 games over three campaigns with the Cougars. As a senior this past season, he averaged 18.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists en route to becoming an All-CAA First Team selection.
Again, UNC is just one of dozens interested in Brzovic's services, with Baylor, Clemson, Cincinnati, DePaul, Georgetown, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, Villanova, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and others appearing as potential suitors.
With heavy competition, it’s uncertain if Hubert Davis and his staff will look to convince Brzovic to join forces with Veesaar in Chapel Hill. But if they do, the proven force could be a valuable addition to a Tar Heel frontcourt that seems to be shaping up nicely after a shaky showing this past season.
