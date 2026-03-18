The Best (and Worst) March Madness Moments in UNC History

The North Carolina Tar Heels will start their NCAA Tournament run later this week as the 6th seed in the South Region, where they’ll take on the 11th seed VCU Rams.

Ahead of their first game, here’s a look at some of the best — and worst — moments in March Madness history for UNC.

Best: Luke Maye Sinks Game-Winner Versus Kentucky in Elite Eight

Mar 26, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Mar 26, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Luke Maye (32) reacts after making a basket with .3 seconds left against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half during the finals of the South Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. North Carolina won 75-73. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-Imagn Images | Justin Ford-Imagn Images

After being defeated at the buzzer in the National Championship the year prior, UNC won the title in 2017, but they couldn’t have done it without Luke Maye’s heroics in the Elite Eight.

Against Kentucky, with the score tied at 73 in the final seconds, forward Luke Maye drilled a game-winning jumper to seal a 75-73 victory and advance to the Final Four. North Carolina would go on to win the championship, and Maye’s shot is forever cemented in UNC history.

Best: UNC Spoils Coach K’s Final Game in Final Four Defeat

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) celebrates with graduate manager Bradnon Robinson after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels squared off with their most notable rival in the form of the Duke Blue Devils in the 2022 Final Four. In what would be Coach K’s final game as head coach of the Blue Devils, UNC got the last laugh.

With a trip to the national championship on the line, UNC — an 8 seed that season — took down their hated rivals 81-77 in an instant classic. Caleb Love scored 28 points and hit a huge three-pointer with 28 seconds remaining to put the Tar Heels ahead by four. Love would later knock down decisive free throws in the final seconds to secure the win, and end Coach K’s historic career on a sour note.

Worst: 2023 Team Misses NCAA Tournament Entirely Despite Being Preseason No. 1

Mar 8, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) reacts in the first half of the second round at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After a thrilling run to the national championship the year before, 2023 proved to be one of the most disappointing seasons in UNC history. Entering the season as the No. 1 Preseason team by the AP Poll, the Tar Heels struggled to find a groove all season, limping to a 20-13 record overall, and just an 11-9 record in ACC play.

As such, the Tar Heels were left out of the field of 68 entirely and eventually declined an invitation to the NIT. They became the first preseason No. 1 team to miss the tournament since the 1985 expansion. It was the first time UNC had missed the tournament since the 2009-10 season, which ironically came immediately after winning the National Championship in 2009.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

They likely would’ve missed the tournament in the 2019-20 season with a 14-19 overall and 6-14 ACC record, but there was no tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Worst: Villanova’s Kris Jenkins Nails Buzzer-Beater To Take Down UNC in National Championship

Apr 4, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Kris Jenkins (2) hits the game winning shot with .6 seconds over North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (4) in the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It doesn’t get much worse than this. In the 2016 national championship game against Villanova, the Tar Heels were defeated 77-74 thanks to Kris Jenkins’ iconic buzzer-beating three-pointer.

The shot is considered one of the most iconic of all-time in any sport, and is often replayed on social media — especially at this time of the year — serving as a constant reminder of heartbreak for UNC fans.

Apr 4, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Marcus Paige (5) gets past Villanova Wildcats forward Daniel Ochefu (23) to score a three point basket in the second half in the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

To make matters even worse, just seconds before Jenkins’ game-winner, UNC’s Marcus Paige hit one of the most miraculous shots in March Madness history that no one will remember due to what happened next.

With the Tar Heels down 74-71 with less than 10 seconds remaining, Paige hit an off-balance three-pointer from several feet behind the line to knot the score at 74 with a little over four seconds remaining.

Apr 4, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Marcus Paige (5) reacts in the locker room after the game against the Villanova Wildcats in the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium. Villanova won 77-74. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for UNC, that shot would all but be forgotten the following possession.