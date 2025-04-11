Red-Hot UNC Basketball Recruiters 'One to Watch' for SEC Portal Talent

All Tar Heels

UNC basketball could be a contender for Alabama transfer forward Jarin Stevenson.

Evidently, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff refuse to rest this offseason, with the Tar Heels popping up as a reportedly interested party for well over a dozen high-level talents in the transfer portal.

The Tar Heels have already secured commitments from Jonathan Powell, Henri Veesaar, and Kyan Evans. Meanwhile, they remain in contact with several available options and seem open to pursuing new portal entrants.

This week, just hours after Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson entered the transfer portal, On3’s Jamie Shaw reported that UNC basketball is one of the programs to watch in his recruitment.

Shaw also reported that one of the Tar Heels' nearby rivals, NC State, is the another major player to keep an eye on for Stevenson's intriguing services.

The 6-foot-11, 215-pound sophomore started over half the games he played last season, averaging 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 30.7 percent from three.

Hubert Davis and his crew have already built the foundation of a powerful frontcourt via the addition of Henri Veesaar paired with incoming five-star prep Caleb Wilson.

