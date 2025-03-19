Class Act: UNC Basketball Players Refrain From Clowning Pundit
The UNC basketball team's 95-68 First Four win over fellow No. 11 seed San Diego State in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday night improved the ACC's NCAA Tournament record since 2019 to a nation-best 53-28 (65.4 percent). Still, back on Sunday evening, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, along with countless others in his field, argued against the conference receiving four bids this go-round.
"This is one of the biggest miscarriage of justices I've seen in all my years of watching college basketball," Rothstein opined after the Tar Heels, 1-12 in Quad 1 games, snuck into the NCAA Tournament and drew relentless nationwide criticism in light of UNC director of athletics Bubba Cunningham heading the selection committee.
UNC's victory was its ninth in its past 11 outings, its record 134th all time in the NCAA Tournament, and its eighth in 10 Big Dance contests across Hubert Davis' four years at the helm.
Plus, the Tar Heels' 14 made threes were the program's most in a March Madness affair since the 3-pointer was introduced in 1986-87. And their 47 points in the first half, more than doubling the Aztecs' output before the break, were the most points San Diego State has allowed in any half this season.
A blowout from start to finish.
Fifth-year UNC basketball guard RJ Davis tallied 26 points while shooting 6-for-6 from deep.
Yes, it's safe to say the Tar Heels were determined to silence the likes of Rothstein, who just so happened to be on the call for the broadcast and conducted the on-court interview afterward.
Admirably, although RJ Davis did give Rothstein a stare that one could interpret as a tad vengeful in nature, the Tar Heels hilariously gathered around but refused to call out the analyst for the "miscarriage of justice" tag he applied to the Tar Heels all this week:
Now, the Tar Heels must quickly prepare for their South Regional Round of 64 matchup against No. 6 seed Ole Miss, tipping off in Milwaukee, Wis., at 4:05 p.m. ET Friday (TNT).
