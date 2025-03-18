UNC Basketball Veteran Breaks Down Odd Reaction to Tournament Invite
On Sunday evening, Seth Trimble's UNC basketball teammates erupted the instant the bubble-team Tar Heels (22-13) popped up as a No. 11 seed on tap for an NCAA Tournament First Four bout versus No. 11 seed San Diego State (21-9) in Dayton, Ohio, at approximately 9:10 p.m. ET Tuesday (truTV).
Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Trimble didn't even crack a smile, later going viral due to the blank stare on his face midway through the following 21-second clip courtesy of the UNC basketball social media team:
Of course, the junior guard's peculiar reaction — seemingly almost melancholy in nature — spawned loads of speculation as to the reason.
As it turns out, according to Trimble, he was caught by surprise when UNC suddenly appeared. He then noticed his hometown of Milwaukee, Wis., as the Tar Heels' South Regional Round of 64 destination should they defeat the Aztecs in Ohio.
"I was just shocked," the high-flying sparkplug, averaging 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals this season, explained during the Tar Heels' Monday evening press conference in Dayton. "I expected ourselves to make the tournament, but the show had literally just started. So, I was kind of just like zoned out a little bit or locked in, whatever you want to say.
"Then I just...it was a crazy full-circle moment for me because my dad and I, two days ago, were just talking about how we could get the opportunity to play in Milwaukee. And I always joked about with [UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis] bringing the team to Milwaukee...
"A bunch of things were going through my mind. But that was definitely the biggest one."
