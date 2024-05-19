Three UNC Basketball Recruiters Check Out Promising Wing From Durham
Although Southern Durham High School (N.C.) sensation Jackson Keith hasn't received a UNC basketball offer, he's visited the Tar Heels a few times. Plus, members of the staff in Chapel Hill have occasionally made the short trip to check in on him.
Now, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound four-star, who sits at No. 96 overall and No. 3 among North Carolina talents on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has starred on a Nike EYBL court in front of UNC coaches.
On Saturday afternoon in Indiana, Keith scored 20 points for CP3 (NC) while missing only two shots, albeit in a 93-77 loss to Team Takeover (DC) in the Pacers Athletic Center. He finished 9-for-11 from the field and 2-for-2 from three, adding three rebounds across his team-high 22 minutes on the floor.
As Rivals' David Sisk reported, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis arrived alongside assistants Jeff Lebo and Brad Frederick to watch Keith and CP3 in action.
Keith holds almost two dozen offers and has not eliminated any suitors by announcing finalists.
The Tar Heels' 2025 offer sheet consists of nine five-star prospects, headlined by the entire top five on the 247Sports 2025 Composite: Prolific Prep (Calif.) forward AJ Dybantsa at No. 1, followed by Columbus (Fla.) forward Cameron Boozer, Huntington Prep (W.Va.) guard Darryn Peterson, Holy Innocents Episcopal (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson, and Perry (Ariz.) forward Koa Peat.
RELATED: Tar Heels May Soon Battle Archrival Duke for Five-Star Prep
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.