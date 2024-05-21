Elite Performance Leads to UNC Basketball Offer for Emerging Prep
On Saturday, Hubert Davis and a pair of his UNC basketball assistants were on hand at EYBL Session 3 in Indiana to watch Team Takeover improve to 9-1 this spring via a 93-77 win over CP3.
Two days later, the Tar Heels extended an offer to arguably the top performer from that contest in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) junior Derek Dixon.
While Dixon might not have been Davis & Co.'s primary reason for attending the game, it's safe to say the 6-foot-3, 190-pound four-star guard caught their attention by tallying 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field, including a 4-for-4 clip from downtown, along with a 2-for-2 mark at the line. He added two rebounds and two assists without committing a turnover across his 21 minutes for the winning side.
Dixon, No. 64 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, announced his UNC basketball offer on social media late Monday evening:
He became the third 2025 recruit of the day to reveal that the Tar Heels had entered the fray for their services, all seemingly sparked by UNC's trips to high-profile grassroots events over the weekend. Derek Dixon's announcement came a few hours after those from Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star center Malachi Moreno and Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) four-star guard Braylon Mullins.
As things stand, the Tar Heels have yet to reel in a commitment from any 2025 preps but appear to remain in contention for every player they've officially targeted.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.