Everything You Must Know Before UNC Faces NC Central Friday
No. 18 North Carolina (3-0) faces N.C. Central (1-3) at the Dean Smith Center on Friday at 9 p.m. ET, aiming for its fourth straight win. The Tar Heels are unbeaten in three meetings against the Eagles, all at home under then-coach Roy Williams.
UNC's most recent win over NC Central was a 73-67 decision on Dec. 12, 2020, in front of a limited crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Eagles jumped to an early 11-point lead before North Carolina rallied for a 30-28 halftime edge. Armando Bacot powered the Tar Heels, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Broadcast Information
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Television
- The game will be televised on the ACC Network with Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Chris Spatola (color) on the call.
Radio
- As always, the game will be broadcast by the Tar Heel Sports Network.
- They will be on the call for Tuesday night’s game Here is a list of affiliated stations, as well as GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network, TuneIn and Sirius XM channel 193.
Last Time Out for UNC
North Carolina defeated Radford 89-74 in what was definitely a hangover game for the Tar Heels after it defeated a Top 25 Kansas squad just a few days beforehand.
Luka Bogavac led the Tar Heels with 19 points, five assists, and two steals. After shooting just 2-for-8 from the field and 1-for-6 from three-point range in the first half, he bounced back in the second half, going 5-for-10 from the field and 2-for-5 from beyond the arc while scoring 12 points.
Despite struggling from the field, shooting just 4-for-13, Caleb Wilson notched his first career official double-double Tuesday with 13 points and a team-high 14 rebounds. He added two assists, one block, and one steal.
Center Henri Veesaar scored 18 points with seven rebounds and a block. He was 5-for-7 from the field and made his only three-point shot of the game.
Jarin Stevenson finished with 15 points, making 10 of 12 free throws, and added seven rebounds.
A major storyline was the sheer number of fouls and free throws. There were 55 fouls called, with Radford whistled for 33 and North Carolina for 22. Foul trouble hurt the Tar Heels early, as Jonathan Powell, Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson each picked up at least two fouls with 11 minutes left in the first half. Wilson’s third foul sent him to the bench for most of the half.
North Carolina went to the free-throw line 49 times, its most since attempting 50 against Maryland on Feb. 15, 2004. The Tar Heels shot just 63.3% (31-for-49) from the stripe. Jarin Stevenson led the team, hitting 10 of 12, but the rest of the squad finished 21-for-37 (56.7%).
Looking at NC Central
The Eagles are coming off a 77-61 win over Bluefield State on Wednesday. NC Central lost its first three games on the road to NC State, Virginia and App State.
NC Central is led by Raleigh native LeVelle Moton who is 279-219 in his 17 seasons as the head coach of the Eagles. He has led the Eagles to four MEAC regular season titles, four MEAC Tournament titles and four trips to the Big Dance.
The two players from Central to watch out for are Gage Lattimore and Khouri Carvey. Lattimore is averaging 24.0 points per game and is shooting 62.1% from beyond the arc. Carvey is averaging 16.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
