Luka Bogavac’s Confidence Grows as UNC Fans Rally Behind Him
Luka Bogavac has been in Chapel Hill for a few months, but he is already being treated like a superstar.
Every time he enters the court, fans at the Dean Smith Center yell “LUUUUUUUUUKA” whenever he makes a basket or checks into the game. For Bogavac and his mother, who was in town for UNC’s first two games, the experience was overwhelming.
“We spoke every day about our crowd, our fans. It’s amazing in just this short time how they love me, how they show me the love. I just have one thing in my head when I step on the court, just to give back to them. They’re our sixth man."
"They push us, and they will push us during the whole year. So I just hear, in my mind, to give back this love and thanks to them because I saw it everywhere, and how they love me, and they’re cheering my name.”
Bogavac was initially shocked by the outpouring of support from the fans.
“I was surprised because in such a short time they already love me like I've been here for years. I just try to give them back that love and give them the feeling of winning. I want to bring them every single game so the arena is packed. That's one of my goals for this year.”
The outpouring of support was exactly what Bogavac needed as he dealt with eligibility issues that were out of his control. He committed to North Carolina in May, cleared the school’s admissions process midway through the summer, enrolled in August and received NCAA eligibility clearance in October.
However, he had not yet received full clearance from the university, resulting in another period of waiting. This prompted considerable criticism—and at times, outright outrage—among a fan base keenly aware of Bogavac’s importance to the Tar Heels.
Bogavac graduated from high school in 2022 and played professionally in Europe. He also spent two years attending college, making it challenging for UNC officials to align his coursework with both basketball eligibility requirements and his academic progress toward graduation.
But once he was cleared just moments before UNC’s season opener against Central Arkansas, it was time to play.
“Yeah, it was frustrating for me because I couldn't contribute on the court for the guys and also adjust myself to American basketball,” Bogavac said. "I think with time it will get better and better. Now that I'm on the court, I know I can help the team, so I'm really happy about that.”
Through three games, Bogavac has averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals. In his most recent outing against Radford, he led the Tar Heels with 19 points, five assists and two steals.
“I feel like today was just a little scrape of what he could do,” Jarin Stevenson said after the game. “In practice, he’s amazing. He makes plays and knocks down threes. He’s a great player, so he’s going to be a big part of his team coming up.”
Just Like in Chapel Hill, Basketball is King in Montenegro
Bogavac hails from Montenegro, a small country in southeastern Europe on the Balkan Peninsula. His hometown, Mojkovac, is even smaller, with a population of 2,506, according to a 2023 census. The nearest airport is in Podgorica, about 49 miles away.
Many countries in the Balkan region are small. Montenegro was formerly part of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, which existed from the end of World War II in 1945 until its dissolution in 1992. In 1992, Montenegro joined Serbia to form the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, which lasted until 2006, when Montenegro gained full independence.
While Europe is known for its soccer prowess, in Eastern Europe basketball is king—especially in Montenegro.
“I come from countries where basketball is everything,” Bogavac said. "I've seen great atmospheres, but this one was amazing. Every single game here has an incredible atmosphere, no matter the opponent. I just try to bring people in and keep the arena packed every single game.”
Last season with SC Derby, Bogavac enjoyed his best professional season, averaging 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He shot 45.1 percent from the field, 39.9 percent from 3-point range and 87 percent from the free-throw line.
The Adjustment Period
Like many student-athletes, it takes time to adjust to everything. He is a little more comfortable now after being in Chapel Hill for two and a half months. It also helps to have two Europeans — Henri Veesaar and Ivan Matlekovic — on the team, both of whom are more acclimated to American culture than Bogavac.
“Ivan, it’s his second year here, so he knows a little bit about how things go," Bogavac said. "So for me, in the first or second month, I was just asking everything about the practices and the style of how we practice. Everything is kind of different than where I played before, and in general when I played in Europe. So now, I think I’m more comfortable. And with time, I’ll be more comfortable.”
Another adjustment was learning the difference between how basketball is played in the United States compared to Europe. When he played in the Adriatic League, most teams utilized half-court sets; in America, the game often relies on pace and offers more freedom.
Bogavac described his biggest adjustment as "just understanding the philosophy of our coach (Hubert Davis) — what things he likes on the court."
"I'm still in the process of adjusting," Bogavac said. "It's really different because in Europe, there are more half-court sets. Here, it's more freedom and more open court. I have to adjust, and with more games it will come.”
