Expert Gives Harsh Grade to UNC Basketball Newcomer Cade Tyson
UNC basketball junior Cade Tyson was one of 20 players on the preseason watchlist for the 2024-25 Karl Malone Award, presented annually to the nation's premier power forward. As a Belmont sophomore, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard/forward posted the second-highest 3-point percentage in the country. And many folks projected the Monroe, N.C., native to earn a spot in the starting lineup for Hubert Davis' fourth batch of Tar Heels.
Through unranked UNC's 5-4 start, though, Tyson is averaging only 2.7 points, down from 16.2 last season with the Bruins. Plus, he hasn't scored a single point in any of the Tar Heels' past four outings, and he's seen a considerable dip in playing time — no more than eight minutes in a game since his relatively promising back-to-back performances in wins over American and Hawaii weeks ago.
So, on Friday morning, when 247Sports college hoops expert Travis Branham handed out grades to 19 notable transfers in the NCAA, Tyson was alone in receiving an F.
"Man, oh man," Branham wrote about Cade Tyson, younger brother of former Clemson forward and 2022-23 All-ACC First Team selection Hunter Tyson. "Belmont's Cade Tyson came to North Carolina with a huge reputation, thanks to being one of the best shooters in the MVC...
"So far, he's shooting just 26.7 percent this season from three. However, the glaring issue has been his defense and keeping guys in front of him on the perimeter...In mid-December, he's barely in UNC's rotation."
The UNC basketball squad, including several other players who have fallen well short of exceeding expectations, hosts the unranked La Salle Explorers (6-4, 0-0 Atlantic 10) in the Dean E. Smith Center at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (The CW Network).
